(Video) Virgil van Dijk scores stunning first-time volley in training as Liverpool prepare for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool will have been busy this week preparing for tomorrow’s clash with Bournemouth at Anfield after a dismal showing against Manchester United on Monday night.

The Reds just weren’t at the races at Old Trafford and Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a much improved performance from his side against the side from south coast.

It appears that the Anfield outfit have been busy with some crossing and finishing drills this week with a surprising figure scoring an absolute screamer in training.

Virgil van Dijk has been heavily criticised for the role he played in United’s opening goal after he appeared to stand and watch Jadon Sancho as he pulled the trigger, but the big Dutchman was at the other end of the pitch in training earlier today finding the back of the net.

Our No. 4 was on the receiving end of a pinpoint Fabinho cross and the centre half volleyed the ball emphatically into the top. corner.

It’d be nice to see the former Southampton man be part of a defence that keeps a clean sheet against the Cherries tomorrow, but we won’t be complaining if he can produce something similar to this at the other end of the pitch!

You can watch our No. 4’s stunning strike by clicking here.

