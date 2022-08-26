Chris Sutton explains why Liverpool will ‘hate’ facing Rangers in the Champions League and sends ‘humiliation’ warning to the Reds

Chris Sutton believes that Liverpool will be fearful of facing Rangers in this season’s Champions League.

The two British sides were both drawn into Group A during yesterday’s draw and will be joined by Ajax and Napoli.

The Glasgow based outfit were defeated by Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League last term and have defeated Belgian champions Union SG and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League qualifying rounds to get to this stage.

With the Reds starting the Premier League campaign slowly, former Celtic striker Sutton believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be worried about the prospect of being embarrassed by a Scottish side.

“I think Liverpool will hate drawing Rangers. I do. It’s everything to lose for them,” Sutton told BT Sport’s Scottish Football Extra (via the Football Scotland).

“Ally (McCoist) played against Leeds in that draw years ago and they knocked them out.

“The English clubs do not like drawing the Scottish clubs because of the sheer humiliation factor. And Rangers will absolutely not fear anyone, especially at Ibrox.

“Liverpool haven’t started the season well so there’s no reason why Rangers cannot take the scalp of Liverpool.”

The Gers defeated RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund en route to the Europa League final last term and they’ll therefore fancy their chances of once again causing an upset – especially at Ibrox.

Liverpool are yet to register their first win of the season and have taken just two points from a possible nine in the Premier League so far this term.

Their performance at Old Trafford on Monday night was far from convincing and Klopp will be demanding a reaction from his side against Bournemouth at Anfield tomorrow.

It’s only early days, however, and with our German boss confirming that a few players will be returning to fitness in the next week or so then there’s no reason why we can’t regain some confidence and start climbing the table.

Our Champions League campaign will begin on September 6/7 and it would be nice to head into our European campaign in good form.

