‘You were all right, and I was wrong’ – Jurgen Klopp performs stunning u-turn on his stance towards signing a new midfielder this summer – David Maddock

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly performed a ‘u-turn’ on his stance regarding Liverpool’s midfield situation.

The German boss has constantly insisted that he’s content with the ‘size and strength’ of his squad but with injuries to a number of his players in the middle of the park, it’s now believed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is wanting to sign a new midfielder this summer.

This updates comes from the Mirror’s David Maddock (via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter):

(🟢) NEW: Jürgen Klopp has taken a u-turn on his midfielder stance admitting he was ‘wrong you were all right’, he is now desperately searching for a midfielder. [@MaddockMirror] — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) August 26, 2022

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are all currently sidelined with injuries whilst Jordan Henderson and James Milner are now the wrong side of 30.

READ MORE: Chris Sutton explains why Liverpool will ‘hate’ facing Rangers in the Champions League and sends ‘humiliation’ warning to the Reds

The Reds were believed to be wanting to wait it out until next summer to sign their main target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but the way in which Liverpool have began the campaign means Klopp is wanting to act sooner rather than later.

In his pre-Bournemouth press conference on Friday, the German tactician claimed that he ‘didn’t know’ if something was going to happen but that the club are ‘working’.

The 55-year-old did however claim that he would only sign the ‘right’ player and would not bring a player to Merseyside for the sake of it.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Many Kopites are calling for a new midfielder to be signed before the closure of the transfer window on September 1st and it now appears that their wishes will be granted.

Bellingham has confirmed he’s remaining in Germany until next summer so the club must have monitored a number of other options that they believe are suitable.

Leandro Paredes, Moises Caicedo and Frenkie De Jong are some of the more recent names to be linked with a move to Anfield but we’ll just have to wait and see what/if anything happens in the coming days.

At the moment all focus is on tomorrow’s huge clash with Bournemouth – let’s hope for a huge three points.

Below you can see a screenshot showing the back of tomorrow’s Daily Express newspaper which reports on Klopp’s comments:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go