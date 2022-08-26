A ‘January transfer for Bellingham could be on the cards’ if Liverpool ‘dangle’ Naby Keita in front of Dortmund – report

Liverpool’s hunt for Jude Bellingham has taken another turn as reports of Borussia Dortmund’s apparent interest in Naby Keita have begun circling online.

As reported by The Express: ‘Liverpool can accelerate their Jude Bellingham transfer plans after it emerged that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Naby Keita. The Reds are long-term admirers of the England international and have been tipped to take him to Anfield.

‘If Liverpool dangle the Guinea international in front of the faces of Dortmund chiefs, maybe a January transfer for Bellingham could be on the cards’.

READ MORE: “I love him” – Robbie Fowler has ‘no doubt’ that Jurgen Klopp will get Liverpool to ‘start performing’

Signing the England international would be a major coup for Jurgen Klopp and he will be hoping that the club can get a deal over the line, at some point in the future.

The only issue is that his parent club is adamant that a deal won’t be happening this summer because of them losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City, earlier in this window.

Waiting until next summer could affect our chances of capturing the signature of the 19-year-old but by using one of our players as a sweetener now, it may work in our favour.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

With our No.8 in the final year of his contract, offering the Guinean a chance to join the Bundesliga club now could also be used as a makeweight in a potential deal.

However, our boss has repeatedly claimed that the former RB Leipzig man will not leave the club in this window so there may not be much in this story for now.

As much as we would all like to see the Birmingham-born midfielder at Anfield, it’s not a deal that will be completed any time soon.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong