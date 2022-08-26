LFC roundup: Journalist appears to announce Bellingham, potential long-term injury, Bournemouth preview and more

In a rather bizarre turn of events, respected journalist Henry Winter appeared to suggest on Twitter that Jude Bellingham to Liverpool next summer was something of a done deal.

Perhaps it’s merely the personal expectation of the reporter in question, though it’s quite the statement to casually deliver in response to abuse online.

We at the Empire of the Kop have been told that the Reds and Jurgen Klopp remain big fans of the highly-rated teenager who continues to shine in the Bundesliga, registering 20 goal contributions in 44 appearances (across all competitions) last term.

Liverpool won’t be alone in their interest, of course, and the understanding is that Real Madrid will be very much inclined to fight their fellow Champions League finalists for the Borussia Dortmund star’s signature next year.

That’s assuming a pre-agreement of sorts hasn’t already been arranged between Julian Ward and the German outfit’s hierarchy.

Far more pressing matters will be dominating the coaching staff and squad’s minds at the AXA training centre, however, as we prepare to entertain newly promoted Bournemouth.

The Cherries secured a first win of the season against Aston Villa at the first attempt, though have since succumbed to two consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Tom Crocker is backing Scott Parker’s men to deliver an improved performance against Liverpool and has shared his thoughts on a former Red in Championship goal machine Dominic Solanke.

Long-term injuries – we absolutely despise them and arguably more so than fans of any other outfit given the wasted early potential of the 2022/23 campaign.

Though it’s difficult to overlook the lack of basics executed against Manchester United earlier in the week, one might very well be inclined to argue such a lacklustre display would have been far less likely with the world-class quality of Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park.

That’s not to forget either the absences of Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, amongst others, across the pitch.

The good news is that we’ll have plenty of options to call upon once more come early September, though the timescale of a return remains unclear for Naby Keita after Jurgen Klopp issued a worrying update on our No.8.

The question remains: how will we set ourselves up against Bournemouth in light of the depleted nature of our squad?

One suggestion we’ve run with is fielding both of Parker’s former proteges Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in the midfield along with Fabinho.

It feels a gamble perhaps too far for Klopp, though the former Mainz head coach has previously proven willing to roll the dice when the occasion (and prior performances) call for it.

