View from the opposition: Bournemouth journalist explains early form, Dominic Solanke & facing Liverpool

Liverpool will feel encouraged by the reality that they’ve won in their last six meetings with Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 19-1 ahead of the Cherries’ visit to Anfield.

Still, equally, the Merseysiders’ poor start to the 2022/23 campaign should give Scott Parker’s men some amount of confidence that they won’t suffer a cricket score at L4 on Saturday.

As things stand, the newly-promoted side find themselves a place above Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in 15th (after beating Aston Villa in their opening top-flight clash), a reality the German tactician will be keen to immediately change.

Empire of the Kop spoke to the Bournemouth Echo’s sports reporter Tom Crocker to get the inside track on our upcoming opponents’ start to the 2022/23 season and more.

1. Bournemouth haven’t enjoyed the best record against Liverpool of late (last taking points off Jurgen Klopp’s men in 2017) but the Reds’ recent form has to give Scott Parker’s men some hope of achieving a result at Anfield?

Like you say, the record against Liverpool has not been great, but the same could be said for many teams over that period!

I remember the last meeting between the two well, as it was Bournemouth’s last game with crowds before the pandemic, and they almost nicked a point at Anfield that day.

I think the only way Liverpool’s recent form will come into it will be if Cherries can get off to a good start and put a bit of pressure on. If Liverpool get into their stride, it is still largely the same team which have not lost a Premier League game at Anfield for almost 18 months, so there is very much still a feeling of anything Cherries can get out of this game points wise being a bonus.

2. With the window due to close soon, is there a feeling that more money needs to be invested in the squad?

Definitely. That is the message which has been portrayed from Scott Parker all summer. He has been very clear that if the club want to be competitive at this level, this squad needs improving.

They have brought five in, but three of those were on free transfers and two are yet to play due to injury.

They are still short in a couple of areas and I would definitely expect at least a couple to arrive before the deadline, but the club also need to move some players out to free up spaces in the squad.

3. What are your impressions so far of the additions Bournemouth have made this summer?

Marcus Tavernier has been the biggest success of them all so far and he looks like a good addition, someone who will excite the fans.

Centre-back Marcos Senesi has been added for decent money, but will likely take a bit of time to get fully up to speed in England, albeit he has good pedigree and seems like a real coup.

Neto has arrived as a back-up keeper, while Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell picked up injuries during pre-season and are not yet ready.

4. There was a superb start to the season with a win against Aston Villa but you’ve since dropped points to the incumbent champions and an in-form Arsenal side. Are there any concerns so far about performance or is it more about accepting the quality of the opposition faced?

The win against Villa certainly took the pressure off this run of three fixtures against three of the best teams in the league.

Not too many people expected a win on the opening day. There is usually a promotion bounce when clubs go up, but there was a bit of a sense of trepidation heading in, given Parker’s concerns about a lack of signings.

But they produced a brilliant display, holding on to an early lead and keeping Villa’s talented front-line quiet.

At Man City, it was always going to be difficult. Whenever they tried to break forwards, they got punished on the counter. They came away still in a fairly good frame of mind, though, as with the score 3-0 at half-time, there were fears it could get really messy.

It was a slightly different story against Arsenal. Being at home, you’d expect a bit better. The game was basically gone after 11 minutes and although there was improvement in the second half again, Parker made it perfectly clear the performance was not acceptable in that first half.

5. Another tough game awaits at the weekend. How will Scott Parker look to set up his side at Anfield? Especially keeping in mind your current array of injuries.

Despite playing 4-3-3 nearly all of last season and clinching promotion, Parker made a conscious effort over the summer to move away from that and play more of a 5-3-2. This is despite the fact the club lost more centre-backs over the summer than they recruited, leaving them light in that area.

Fans are not totally sold on it yet, especially given the improvement when switching to a 4-3-3 against Arsenal in the second half, and also playing that way against Norwich in the cup in midweek.

I think, given Liverpool’s quality, Parker will revert back to the 5-3-2, but try and get some players further up the pitch to help Kieffer Moore up front, and not just get camped inside their own third, as has happened for large periods in the past two weeks.

6. Dominic Solanke was tipped to train today and could play a role against his former club. The former Liverpool man registered three goals in the Premier League during his last campaign in the English top-flight but has since enjoyed a couple of prolific seasons in the Championship… Do you see him returning to the Premier League as a far more mature, deadlier option up front and what’s the expectation for him in 2022/23?

It is not only goals with Solanke. Obviously they played a huge part in the club getting promoted, but I think the past couple of weeks have shown just how much he brings aside from that.

He played every game last season, but has been absent for the past two due to injury, and his hard work off the ball, linking midfield and attack has been sorely missed.

Providing he does get back and stay fit, he’ll definitely eclipse that tally of three goals and he’ll certainly be looking to progress towards double figures sooner rather than later.

The two seasons in the Championship have really boosted his confidence. When he came to Cherries in the Premier League, he was never really first choice, playing second fiddle to the likes of Callum Wilson and Joshua King.

After relegation, he was the main man and he thrived off it. He returns to the top flight now a better player and more confident person with a point to prove.

7. What are your expectations for Bournemouth’s season in general? Will they stay up?

I’m going to sit on the fence a bit and wait to see how the final week of the transfer window pans out!

With the squad as it is, I think it might be a struggle. But that said, it is hard to judge as the only opponent they’ve come up against so far that you’d expect them to maybe get something from, they succeeded in.

There is a big run of games after this trip to Anfield, where they will be looking to get a few points on the board. Come the end of September, we will have a much clearer idea of what Bournemouth are all about this season. There are definitely a few teams in that bottom half they can aim for, providing the next week or so goes as hoped.

8. And finally… your score prediction for Saturday?

I think Cherries will produce an improved display from the Arsenal game, but, ultimately, Liverpool should have too much. I’ll say 2-1 to Liverpool.

