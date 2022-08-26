Darwin Nunez is the only one of Jurgen Klopp’s 10 missing men seen in training as injury issues won’t improve

Liverpool are heading into the match against Bournemouth with 10 players thought to be missing for the game and it doesn’t look like that number will be decreasing for Jurgen Klopp any time soon.

Other than Darwin Nunez, all the other injured parties are still awaiting their comeback to training and if the latest images shared by the club are anything to go by – they won’t be back any time soon.

Our boss will be facing the media and will surely be asked to provide updates on the missing men but for now we can expect to be without the following: Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and our Uruguayan forward.

It’s worrying news for many of our supporters and quite strange to not only have so many players out at the moment but have no idea on when most of them will return.

Pressure will be on the players available to get a result against Scott Parker’s side but the lack of options off the bench is making it increasingly difficult to get a result.

Fingers crossed this is the worst our injury problems get, the manager has some good news in the press conference and that we start a good run of form soon.

