Henry Winter announces Liverpool will sign Jude Bellingham next year

Liverpool have been long-linked with Jude Bellingham and many Liverpool supporters are desperately sniffing around for any inkling that the deal may be completed, with one remark getting many excited.

In a quite off the cuff response to some criticism online, The Times sports’ chief football writer Henry Winter appears to have ‘announced’ that the Borussia Dortmund man is heading to Anfield.

The 59-year-old responded to some bizarre comparisons between Dele Ali and the Birmingham-born midfielder, writing: ‘Worried about your perspective if you think they are similar players, Jack. I’m looking forward to seeing Bellingham at LFC next year, just hope Dele regains his drive wherever’.

It’s certainly not a rubber stamped confirmation that the Reds will be completing a marquee transfer for the 19-year-old but it shows an air of confidence that this deal will be completed.

It seems rather obvious that the man Jurgen Klopp wants is not available this summer and that the club are willing to put their eggs in one basket and wait another year for the right man.

Whether this leaves us short in the current campaign is another issue but if some of the most well informed journalists are thinking that we have the deal all but sewn up, then perhaps we can allow ourselves to get a little excited?

If this deal is to be completed we will need some major financial backing in order to get it over the line but, and perhaps more importantly, we need to ensure we are in the position to make a transfer appealing for any potential incomings.

That means we need to pick results up on the pitch and ensure that we are fighting for all the silverware we are used to seeing this side challenge for, once again.

You can view the announcement about Bellingham via @henrywinter on Twitter:

