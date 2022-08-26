“I love him” – Robbie Fowler has ‘no doubt’ that Jurgen Klopp will get Liverpool to ‘start performing’

Liverpool have had a difficult start to the season but there is still a lot of confidence in Jurgen Klopp and his team to turn the results around, especially from Robbie Fowler.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, the 47-year-old said: “It’s been a weird start, we’re not playing as well as we’d like, they haven’t hit the ground running.

“I have every confidence in the manager, I love him. I’d love to play for him. He’ll get it right, there’s no doubt about that.

“Once they start performing we’ll be there or thereabouts. Last year was one of the greatest Liverpool teams and now people are getting upset and coming out with strange comments. It’s still a wonderful Liverpool team.

“I’m a Liverpool fan and you always want them to bring players in but I wouldn’t be overly disappointed if they don’t.”

There’s no doubt that next to nobody expected that we would be searching for a first victory of the season in our fourth game but we have found ourselves in that position.

The work that this team and the manager have put in over the past few years will mean that they will be afforded time from our supporters, as they have earned themselves a lot of that.

Our former forward is echoing the thoughts of many but we are also now in real need of getting a result on the pitch.

There’s no doubt that our current injury issues are playing havoc with the team and we will need some of our 10 stricken players to return soon, for now we will just have to get on with it.

Talks of dipping into the transfer market to help strengthen the squad will also be getting louder but it really seems as though our business is done.

All we can focus on now is beating Bournemouth and getting our season started.

