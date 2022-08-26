Journalist looks forward to Jude Bellingham joining Liverpool and admits “I’m really excited about the prospect” as links intensify

Liverpool and Jude Bellingham seems like a story that is rapidly regathering pace at the moment and many people are getting excited about the thought of seeing him in a red shirt.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards said: “I’d say in the next 12 to 24 months he’s going to be one of the most coveted players in Europe, like Erling Haaland was.

“Whether Liverpool can get him this summer, I don’t know. But this guy is 19 and he’s a key member of the England squad.

“He’s done really well out of that move to Borussia Dortmund. That was a really genius decision to go from Birmingham to Germany when a lot of English teams wanted him. He’s played every week and grown as a footballer. I think he’d be ideal for Liverpool and they do need midfielders.

“They are having a really bad start to the season. It’s no need to worry and panic after three games, but midfield has looked like that area where there have been weaknesses.

“I can’t sit here and say it’s going to happen – but I’m really excited about the prospect.”

It’s hard to argue against much of what has been said here and the move to Germany really has proved a masterstroke by the 19-year-old.

That will suggest that he is in good hands in terms of future transfer decisions too, meaning that we will have to ensure that we are in a solid position to lure the England international to Anfield next summer.

With many calls for Jurgen Klopp to buy a midfielder sooner rather than later, if we are to leave this purchase for another season – we must be absolutely convinced that the former Birmingham City man is the answer.

Whatever happens in the next year, we will continue to see rumours circulate about the teenager and let’s just hope that this widely accepted perception of him heading to Anfield proves correct.

It’s up to the player to keep performing at a high level and for us to be in a good enough position to sign the Birmingham-born midfielder next summer.

