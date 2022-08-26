Jurgen Klopp shares huge four-player injury update – key man ‘not too far away’ from return

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis and are set to face Bournemouth with nine players out injured and 10 unavailable for selection, Jurgen Klopp has now given an update on those who have been ruled out.

Speaking with the media ahead of the match at Anfield, the 55-year-old was quoted by James Pearce as saying: ‘Klopp says no-one back for Bournemouth but Matip/Jones should be in training after the weekend. Plus…. Thiago “not too far away”, Jota “getting closer”.’

It’s great to hear some type of update on the likes of Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota at last but there are still so many players that we are being left in the dark about.

The full list of unavailable players currently also includes: Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez.

Of these, we only have a real idea of when our Uruguayan forward will return and that’s because he’s suspended and not suffering from an injury.

Our No.6 was given a four to six week time frame from the media but nothing official from the club as of yet.

It’s strange to have so many players out but perhaps even more so that we don’t have a time frame for any of them either, although this update does make some things a little clearer.

It does make it a bit unsettling to be so in the dark on what is actually happening but fingers crossed we see at least the four players mentioned, back soon.

You can view the injury update from Klopp via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

