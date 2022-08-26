Klopp drops update on potential late transfer attempt six days before window closes

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on whether Liverpool plan to make any further signings during the current transfer window.

The Reds have another six days to complete any further transfer business having already completed the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer.

Many supporters of the Anfield outfit are calling out for the club to sign a new midfielder but the former Borussia Dortmund boss has insisted that despite the fact a number of his players are currently out through injury, only ‘the right player’ will be signed.

The German tactician said in his pre-Bournemouth press conference earlier today, as relayed by the Mirror’s David Maddock on Twitter, “It has to be the right player. Having injuries doesn’t change that, the right player has to be available, and that remains.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are all on the treatment table at the moment meaning that Klopp is currently very limited with his options in the middle of the park.

It’s believed that the 55-year-old is ready to wait it out until next summer to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the teenager is reportedly the club’s main transfer target.

With the former Birmingham City man already a fully-fledged England international and having Champions League experience under his belt with the Bundesliga outfit as well, it’s understandable as to why we’re willing to wait patiently to capture his signature.

But there must also be consideration for the here and now.

The way in which our midfield was dismantled so easily by Manchester United on Monday is a cause for concern and it’s important that we build further on our successful campaign last time out rather than stagnating.

The club may be lining up moves for candidates that they view as the ‘right player’ in the coming days, but at the moment the chance of any further arrivals this summer does appear unlikely.

Klopp says on any potential signing: "It has to be the right player. Having injuries doesn't change that, the right player has to be available, and that remains."#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 26, 2022

