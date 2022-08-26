Klopp admits Liverpool still ‘working constantly’ on transfers amid injury concerns

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool remain committed to searching for quality additions to the squad, despite only six days remaining before the summer window closes.

The German’s comments were relayed on Twitter by Echo journalist Paul Gorst with the club still yet to identify a suitable option in the market.

Klopp on transfers: "We are working constantly on these things. Sometimes it's expensive, sometimes not the right player, but we're working. If something will happen or not, I don't know." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 26, 2022

As such, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Merseysiders will expand on the signings of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalaho and Calvin Ramsey before 1st September.

We’ve seen alleged midfield targets from Yves Bissouma to Youri Tielemans either find alternative outfits to join or stay put, signifying our ongoing refusal to accept anything but a first-choice (or, at least, close) target.

That approach deserves praise given the calibre of talent we’ve seen walk inside the doors of the AXA training centre (and Melwood before it) since Jurgen Klopp took the reins.

We know we can expect the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones to return in the near future – the latter after the weekend – which will go some way to alleviating the concerns building around the midfield.

In the meantime, however, it seems we’ll have to weather the storm and make do with our current options in our bid to return to winning ways against Bournemouth.

