Liverpool linked with a move for 21-year-old Celtic midfielder that is ‘attracting plenty of attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs’

Liverpool and a possible new midfielder seems like the will they, won’t they romance of the summer and there has now been yet another name added to the very lengthy list of possible targets.

As reported by ESPN: ‘Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is attracting plenty of attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, according to ESPN sources.

O’Riley moved to Celtic from MK Dons in January for £1.5m, and his form and statistics have caught the eye of teams all around Europe, with sources saying there could yet be a late move for him in this transfer window. Celtic have no interest in losing the 21-year-old, sources said, but a bid in the region of £15m-£20m could be tempting in this window, although it is expected his contract value will increase this year if he continues his impressive run.

The 21-year-old was born in London but represents Denmark at youth level and has started this campaign with one assist in his opening four matches – all of which have seen him be handed the start by the Scottish champions.

In the last term, he recorded 11 goals and eights assists from 50 appearances – playing in central, defensive and attacking midfield which displays his versatility in the middle of the park.

With the price expected to be around £20 million, this seems like a more realistic target than some others that have been previously touted in this window.

Now the view almost seems to be on a short-term fix for our injury crisis, we can only hope that the former MK Dons man is ready to go straight in and help the Reds if needed.

It’s certainly one that’s worth keeping an eye on but given the list of names linked with the midfielder, it’s certainly not a forgone conclusion he could end up at Anfield.

