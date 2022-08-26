Liverpool predicted XI v Bournemouth: Two teenagers to start as Klopp takes midfield gamble

Common sense tells us that Jurgen Klopp won’t take too many risks with the club’s first set of three points in the Premier League on the line.

Yet, a dysfunctional performance from all over the park – though particularly in midfield – at Old Trafford does suggest that some changes, at the very least, are due come Saturday’s matchup with Bournemouth.

With a handful of injuries and the suspension of Darwin Nunez still to contend with, of course, there are admittedly a limited array of options for the German tactician to pick and choose from.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Joe Gomez looks set to retain his place in the starting XI alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The midfield will be the site of significant change after a 2-1 defeat to Old Trafford with Fabinho returning to the No.6 role, Harvey Elliott will most likely hold onto his spot and we’ll be throwing in a potential wildcard option in Fabio Carvalho.

We accept there’s a stronger likelihood of Klopp favouring his skipper, Jordan Henderson, over our summer signing, though the former Borussia Dortmund coach has been known to take gambles in the past – who better to roll the dice on than two of our strongest performers this term?

Up top, with a lack of centre-forward alternatives to choose from, Bobby Firmino continues to lead the line and is flanked by Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

EOTK XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Trent, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Diaz, Firmino

