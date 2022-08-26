(Photo) Liverpool star hands Klopp potential injury boost with telling update

Calvin Ramsay has hinted that his return from injury is close at hand with his latest update on Instagram.

The Reds’ summer signing, who was brought in as a much-needed understudy to established right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, suffered an early setback that Liverpool are treating carefully to avoid a more serious long-term issue.

We only need look as far as Andy Robertson to witness the beneficial impact of proper competition for places in the backline and the similar difference the young Scot could make.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Calvin Ramsay’s official Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALVIN RAMSAY (@calvin_ramsay)