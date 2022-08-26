Paul Merson says Liverpool have failed to do one crucial thing three games into the season

After another slow start for Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, criticism has hardly been in short supply for the side that was two games away from finishing the prior campaign with a historic quadruple.

Paul Merson suggested that the Reds have yet to turn up to their first three fixtures, a claim that could perhaps be contested as far as the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace is concerned.

“Manchester United got the better of Liverpool and they did quite well. I did think Liverpool would win it – they just had to turn up,” the former Arsenal star told Sportskeeda. “I didn’t see them do that at all last week, and they need a bit of a shot in the arm at the moment.”

With only two points out of a possible nine achieved, however, it would be difficult for Jurgen Klopp to protest too strongly whilst his outfit languishes near the drop zone.

As the club’s vocal array of critical online supporters continue to harangue our decision-makers on their lack of further movement in the transfer market, we’re invited to ponder about the need to push the big red panic button three games into the campaign.

Despite injuries being abundant, you’d be hard-pressed to die on that particular hill after observing a performance in Manchester that was devoid of even the basics we’ve come to expect as an absolute minimum requirement from a Jurgen Klopp side.

The big red button will loom larger than ever should we fail, yet again, to secure the lion’s share of the points on Saturday but we’ve every faith in the club turning things around.

