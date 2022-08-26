Scott Arfield is looking forward to a trip to Anfield as he admits “the one that captures the attention is Liverpool” from UCL draw

Liverpool are set to face Rangers for the first time and it’s a story that has attracted the attention of many people, with Scott Arfield discussing his thoughts on the draw.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 33-year-old said: “The three of them are amazing cities, so we’re definitely looking forward to going to them but the one that captures the attention is Liverpool because it’s closer to home and we know our following is going to be sensational.

“They’ve been finalists for numerous years, they’re one of the best teams in the world and now we can show what we’re all about.

“As always, we think we can be very competitive. It was a great draw for us with a lot of big dogs in there, which when you get to this stage of the competition there’s going to be.”

There will be plenty of neutral attention across Britain when we face each other at Anfield and Ibrox, with a special atmosphere expected inside both stadiums.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team reached the EUROPA League final last season and have also proven in their Champions League qualifier against PSV, that they are certainly no pushovers.

On paper, Jurgen Klopp’s team will be favoured for the games but given our current injury and form issues at present – it’s going to be a gruelling group stage for us.

This is a thought shared by ex-Red Steve McManaman who also stated that we have “the most difficult out of the British teams”.

With all games set to be completed by the first week of November, we need a fast start in order to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Last year we made easy work of the so called group of death but it feels as though it won’t be quite as easy this time round.

