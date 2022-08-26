“See you soon!” – Martin Skrtel announced as latest player to join Liverpool Legends squad to face Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United’s legends are set to meet once again, following the Old Trafford match-up in May.

The squads for both teams are slowly taking shape and the Reds have announced that Martin Skrtel will be part of the squad for the game at Anfield in September.

Following the confirmation of the news, the 37-year-old spoke with the club website and said: “I’m looking forward to returning to Anfield and supporting LFC Foundation and Forever Reds. See you soon!”

The Slovakian will be playing alongside the likes of Fabio Aurelio, Jerzy Dudek, Steve McManaman and Momo Sissoko, in a team that will be managed by Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Following his retirement from the game in May, the former defender should be one of the fittest players to be involved in the match and will hopefully bolster our chances of another victory.

Goals from Mark Gonzalez and Luis Garcia proved vital last time out and the Reds will be hoping to impress at Anfield in the rematch.

The real winners will of course be the charities involved and the brilliant work that takes place by the LFC Foundation will be greatly benefitted by this showpiece event.

One of the best ways to help is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

