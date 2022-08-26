Ex-Man Utd star Edwin van der Sar makes ‘fantastic’ Liverpool admission after Champions League group draw

Edwin van der Sar is relishing the opportunity for Ajax’s fans to visit Anfield after being drawn in the same group as Liverpool in the Champions League.

Supporters were prevented from attending the last clash between the two sides at L4 in 2020/21 due to the restrictions in place in response to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think for the fans it’s fantastic,” Ajax’s chief executive told UEFA (via the Echo). “Two years ago we played Liverpool in the group stage and it was during COVID so the fan were very disappointed they couldn’t go to Anfield. It’s looking like Liverpool are favourites to go through.”

The Merseysiders last secured two victories at Anfield and the Johan Cruijff Arena in their prior group stage encounters with the Dutch champions – a European campaign that was ended by Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Paul Merson says Liverpool have failed to do one crucial thing three games into the season

After being handed a comparatively less foreboding group draw in the competition, compared to the so-called ‘group of death’ last term, this time around, there has to be a real optimism at the club of our chances of making it to the knockout stages once again and challenging for the title once again.

A significant improvement in performance will be required for us to repeat our feat of a perfect set of results in the group stage this season, of course.

A visit from newly-promoted Bournemouth would represent our best chance to silence the club’s internal and external critics and turn expectations around on what Liverpool can achieve.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go