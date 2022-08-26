(Video) Steve McManaman says Liverpool’s group is “the most difficult out of the British teams” following UCL draw

Liverpool discovered their three group stage opponents for this year’s Champions League and Steve McManaman believes Jurgen Klopp’s team got themselves a tough draw.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 50-year-old said: “I think Liverpool’s draw is possibly the most difficult out of the British teams. They’ve played Ajax and Napoli in recent years… tough places to go.

“Liverpool and Rangers stands out… it’s brilliant and I’m really looking forward to it”.

The meetings in Glasgow and Anfield are going to produce some special atmospheres and will certainly be matches that will be hotly anticipated by many neutrals too.

Facing Napoli and Ajax will provide some really difficult games for the Reds and so the claim from our former player that we have a tough set of fixtures, is a true one.

We will still be favoured to get into the knockout rounds of the competition but given our current form and injury issues, it won’t be an easy feat.

You can watch McManaman’s thoughts on Liverpool’s Champions League group draw (from 1:52:31) via BT Sport on YouTube:

