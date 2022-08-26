‘We are, and always will be, against…’ – Liverpool fan group react to club’s decision on European ticket collections

Liverpool have discovered their Champions League group stage opponents and many supporters are looking forward to booking their away days across Europe.

One key part of attending an away day is collecting your tickets and the club made an announcement to stick with their previous strategy of these being collected in the city where the match is held.

Following this update, fan group Spion Kop 1906 Tweeted: ‘As a group involved in the newly formed Supporters Board, we haven’t been involved in any discussions over this decision.

‘We are, and always will be, against forcing people to go out of their way to collect tickets when they should be enjoying their hard-earned holiday’.

Following the groundbreaking news that we would have increased fan representation within the club and at the highest level, this news must come as a kick in the teeth to the respective selected groups.

This is clearly something that they have not been made aware of and it shows how this whole process has hit a massive stumbling block, on the first decision made by the club since the formal bond was made.

The main issue with the collection of these tickets is that it can take hours out of our supporters’ day, queueing up for these tickets on the day of a game.

When fans have spent a lot of money in order to attend the game and will have to be missing out on work to do so, expecting to take up such a large portion of the day is ludicrous.

It would surely make sense to have collection at Anfield in the week prior or find a way to post these out to the fans, there must be a better method than this.

Well done to the fan groups for being so public on this and let’s hope it leads to positive change, as well as no further examples of their roles being undermined.

You can view the Tweet about European ticket collection via @SpionKop1906 on Twitter:

