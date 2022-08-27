(Video) Fabio Carvalho opens LFC scoring account with sensational volley goal

Fabio Carvalho’s cameo appearance against Bournemouth had Jurgen Klopp grinning on the sidelines as the Portuguese youngster fired in Liverpool’s eighth goal of the afternoon.

The former Fulham prodigy took on Kostas Tsimikas’ cutback, following a Trent Alexander-Arnold long ball, with aplomb, registering a remarkable volley.

It’s exactly the kind of impact the German manager will have been hoping to see from the 19-year-old who came on for fellow promising teenager Harvey Elliott.

