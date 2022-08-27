Fabio Carvalho reveals half-time dressing room talk that inspired ruthless second-half Bournemouth showing

Fabio Carvalho admitted that both Jordan Henderson and James Milner played a key part in keeping standards high in the second-half of action at Anfield as Liverpool ran rampant against Bournemouth.

The senior midfielders encouraged their teammates to ‘keep going and keep going’ and make the most of a world-beating performance against Scott Parker’s men.

“Obviously from the second half onwards you could tell we wanted more and wanted more. The message from the more senior players like Hendo and Millie was to keep going and keep going,” the 19-year-old told the club’s official website. “We kept going, stuck to the game plan and the result shows it.”

The result leaves the Merseysiders in ninth place in the Premier League table, as things currently stand (dependent on how Fulham’s encounter with Arsenal finishes).

The message going forward, one might imagine, will follow a similar theme as we look to move on from a poor trio of opening results against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Manchester City at the start of the campaign.

A nine-goal thrashing of newly-promoted Bournemouth certainly should go some way to restoring the faith the fanbase has in the FA Cup holders after a defeat at Old Trafford left Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff with an abundance of uncomfortable questions.

A late move in the window would help further add some positivity in and around the club before the summer window closes, though we certainly won’t be opting for doom and gloom should the squad remain untouched by 1st September.

Whatever happens, one vital truth remains: Liverpool must capitalise on this record-equalling showing at L4.

