(Video) Luis Diaz headed goal in opening three minutes gets Liverpool off to a fast start as Colombian leaps highest

Jurgen Klopp will have no doubt demanded a fast start at Anfield to make up for an appalling performance in Manchester earlier in the week – and Liverpool delivered.

Leaping highest for an early cross from Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz stuck the ball in the back of the net with a well-timed header in the box to take first blood.

A first win of the season would go some way to alleviating concerns after a difficult start to the campaign.

Luis Díaz calla a los críticos que dicen que no tiene gol con este cabezazo.pic.twitter.com/cErBdqaXqI — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) August 27, 2022