(Video) Liverpool ripping Bournemouth apart as towering Diaz header hands Reds ninth goal

Luis Diaz had the Kop chanting for 10 goals at Anfield after his second-half header ensured that Liverpool went nine goals up against Bournemouth.

The Merseysiders proved utterly dominant against the newly-promoted outfit and hardly let up with the quality of their performance in the second-half despite putting five past the Cherries in the opening 45 minutes of action.

After such a dismal display earlier in the week, it marks a terrific response from Jurgen Klopp’s men – indeed, a far better one than the German could have ever envisaged.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Merfawe:

