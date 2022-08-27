(Photo) Harvey Elliott ‘proud’ of young Liverpool teammate in five-word statement after Bournemouth drubbing

Harvey Elliott couldn’t help but express his pride at the performance of one fellow Liverpool teenager in the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield.

Fellow former Fulham Academy graduate Fabio Carvalho, who got on the scoresheet for the Reds, joined the 19-year-old for his Instagram story with the caption reading ‘Some guy! So proud bro’.

It was a stellar outing all round for Jurgen Klopp’s men as his side overcame their Old Trafford blues to issue a statement result amid fears that the club’s hopes of a title run could already be over.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s official Instagram account: