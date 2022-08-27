(Video) Harvey Elliott’s instinctive curling goal is most lethal finish fans will have seen yet this season

Posted by
Harvey Elliott produced perhaps one of the most instinctive, lethal finishes Liverpool fans will witness all season in the Reds’ meeting with Bournemouth at Anfield.

The exciting young Englishman gleefully accepted a short lay-off from Bobby Firmino to hammer home an effort from the edge of the box.

It’s further proof of what a phenomenal start Scott Parker’s former protege is enjoying this term as he looks to cement his place in the starting-XI.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Eleven 2:

