(Video) Emotional Harvey Elliott delivers heartbreaking post-Bournemouth tribute after grandmother passes away

Posted by
(Video) Emotional Harvey Elliott delivers heartbreaking post-Bournemouth tribute after grandmother passes away

Harvey Elliott dedicated his first Premier League goal to his grandmother after confirming to LFCTV that she had passed away ‘a few days ago’.

It’s testament to the 19-year-old’s remarkable character that he was able to deliver another stunning performance in frontw of Anfield to help the Reds on to history-equalling nine-goal scoreline.

We’ve no doubt the midfielder’s friends, family and loved ones will be nothing but proud of the Englishman for his contributions so far this term and we at the Empire of the Kop would like to express our most sincere condolences.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top