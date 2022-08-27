(Video) Firmino ruthless from close-range to register fifth goal contribution v Bournemouth

There are times that come along when a footballer delivers a performance that is unquestionably perfect in all aspects.

After producing a fifth goal contribution (and a second goal) against Bournemouth, Bobby Firmino undoubtedly enjoyed one of his best outings in a Liverpool shirt under Jurgen Klopp.

The Brazilian capitalised on a fumbled save from Mark Travers to fire in the Reds’ seventh goal on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports

