(Video) Firmino resurrects World Cup hopes with superb lunging goal to cap off three assists in 30 minutes

Fans could be forgiven for thinking Bobby Firmino’s twin might have subbed in for the Brazilian at Old Trafford in what was a disastrous showing personally for the No.9 and the club.

The former Hoffenheim hitman looked a man possessed at Anfield, producing a remarkable tally of three assists and a goal in the first half-hour of action against Bournemouth.

It’s the kind of performance that perhaps demonstrates the forward still has a great deal left to offer the side (and his national team ahead of the winter World Cup) as the clock slowly ticks down for his remaining year at L4 until his contract expires next summer.

Siiiiii Señooooor 🎶 Firmino vuelve a marcar goles. Gran partido y gran reacción del #Liverpool en este inicio de temporada complicado. #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/5POA4jk7bE — Alexandre Hamon (@Alexhamon22) August 27, 2022