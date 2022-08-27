(Video) Henderson unveils classy tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel after Liverpool hit Bournemouth for nine

Jordan Henderson was keen to pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel with a tribute under his shirt after Liverpool defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The message in question read ‘RIP Olivia YNWA’ after the nine-year-old was tragically shot dead in her home.

Merseyside police have urged any individual with information relating to the death to come forward and help drive those responsible into the spotlight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ Twitter account:

