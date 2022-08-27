(Video) ‘John! We need a midfielder!’ – John W Henry drops huge transfer hint in response to LFC fan’s call

One Liverpool fan got one transfer message across to principal owner, John W. Henry, after the Reds recorded a comprehensive victory over Bournemouth.

The FSG man responded with a thumbs-up after one supporter reminded the businessman about the club’s desire to sign a new midfielder before the summer window draws to a close in less than a week’s time.

With Jurgen Klopp having confirmed a transfer u-turn in his pre-match discussion, hopefully both ourselves and our ownership are fully aligned over the prospect of adding genuine quality to the middle of the park this summer.

At the absolute least, the American’s response to @sullylfc5 may very well indicate that this is the case.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @sullylfc5: