(Photo) Liverpool owner John W Henry spotted chatting to fans ahead of Bournemouth tie

The arrival of Liverpool owner John W. Henry, along with his wife, Linda Pizzuti, at Anfield ahead of Bournemouth’s visit is sure invite further speculation with there being less than a week remaining until the transfer window draws to a close.

Though supporters shouldn’t jump to conclusions after the American was spotted engaging with fans at L4 in a tweet shared by David Lynch, the timing is, at the very least, suspicious after Jurgen Klopp admitted the club was keeping an eye out for prospective signings.

With the German having conducted a significant u-turn over the prospect of adding a new midfielder to the ranks, the possibility very well remains that the Reds could get one final piece of business done and turn expectations for the current campaign right around.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of David Lynch’s Twitter account:

Liverpool’s owner talking to fans ahead of kick-off at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/VVs8HwaW4d — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 27, 2022