Klopp has already shared major reason why LFC might not sign Frenkie de Jong – not to do with money

There’s no question that Frenkie de Jong would alleviate a lot of concerns around Liverpool’s midfield options as a thrilling ball progresser in a left-sided central midfield role – an area the Reds are currently entirely depleted in.

That being said, the understanding remains, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, that Klopp is seriously interested in an operator in the middle of the park capable of playing in both the No.6 and No.8 roles would represent a significant stumbling block to a move for the Barcelona man.

Another body simply won’t do, as the German is looking for further versatility in his squad ahead of the close of the summer window.

That all being said, the former Ajax man has previously featured in a holding midfield role, though he is, admittedly, far from being considered a world-class option in that particular spot.

The Dutchman has previously thrived in a 4-2-3-1 formation – an option we could consider once all unavailable options are back from injury – alongside a strong No.6, which we already possess in the form of Fabinho.

That being said, it would leave us heavily reliant on the former Monaco anchor to remain fit for much of the season given the lack of appetising alternatives in the squad.

Certainly, as Jordan Henderson has most recently proven, we can ill afford to lose out on our No.3 to injury at any stage of the season.

