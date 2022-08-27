Klopp breaks silence on Harvey Elliott injury concern after tremendous Bournemouth showing

Jurgen Klopp has allayed fans’ concerns around the status of Harvey Elliott after confirming post-match that the youngster had been withdrawn from the meeting with Bournemouth at half-time as a precaution.

The German’s comments were relayed on Twitter by David Lynch as the Reds hit nine past the Cherries to move back up to eighth in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott was withdrawn due to a minor injury concern but Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool showed extra caution because of the scoreline and post-match checks have shown up no issue. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 27, 2022

The former Fulham Academy graduate had been spotted ‘limping’ after being hooked at the halfway mark, though it seems that the Reds will avoid a further midfield addition to the injury room.

With Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all waiting to return to team training, we could hardly have afforded to see another name join that list.

Regardless of the quality of the performance and the nature of the injury news provided, however, it seems that our recruitment team remain set on securing a late signing in the transfer window to bolster our ranks in the middle of the park.

Whilst an addition would go some way to addressing concerns over available options, it hopefully shouldn’t mean that perhaps our best performer in midfield in our No.19 will lose his spot in the starting-XI.

