Liverpool Champions League fixture dates revealed: Starting Napoli away & finishing Napoli home

Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to first take on Italian outfit Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on 7th September, as has been reported in a tweet from Artur Petrosyan.

The trip comes three days before Liverpool’s hosting of Wolves back in the Premier League and just after the Merseyside derby on 3rd September.

Liverpool's @ChampionsLeague fixtures list: 7 Sep – Napoli (a)

13 Sep – Ajax (h)

4 Oct – Rangers (h)

12 Oct – Rangers (a)

26 Oct – Ajax (a)

1 Nov – Napoli (h) — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 27, 2022

It represents perhaps a tougher start than the Reds will have hoped for in the group stage of the competition, though supporters can hardly feel too anxious at this stage after having been handed a more than achievable challenge.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: LFC roundup: Journalist appears to announce Bellingham, potential long-term injury, Bournemouth preview and more

With a win, a draw and two losses (both of which took place in Italy) to our name since the 2018/19 campaign, we’ll no doubt be looking to kick off our European campaign with a big statement in Naples.

We’ll need a huge upturn in performance by that point, of course, which is a big ask in the space of two games, though not entirely impossible given the number of returned stars we’re set to welcome back to the squad in early September.

Add on top a potential midfield signing, which Klopp has suggested the club is keen to secure this summer, and we could be in an enviable position come the trip to mainland Europe.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go