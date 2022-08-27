Liverpool midfielder spotted ‘limping’ to hand Reds another injury concern as Klopp responds with half-time substitution

Liverpool may have another injury concern to contend with after the Echo’s Theo Squires spotted Harvey Elliott ‘limping a little’ after being substituted at the half-time break.

The reporter shared the update on Twitter as Fabio Carvalho was given the nod to come onto the pitch in his fellow former Fulham Academy graduate’s place.

The teenager enjoyed a stellar first-half at Anfield, contributing his first Premier League goal as part of a five-goal 45-minute demolition job of Scott Parker’s men.

With a handful of injuries to contend with, a further addition to the injury room would represent horrific timing for us amid what has been a stunning performance against Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side (at the time of writing).

Given that no further precautions have been taken to protect the player, it would be unwise to assume the worst just yet, though we’ll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed for a positive update from Jurgen Klopp after the tie.

After a superb start to the season, it would be extremely cruel to see Elliott subjected to another injury blow in a repeat of his misfortune from the prior campaign.

