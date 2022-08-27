(Videos) Watch all nine Liverpool goals in demolition job of frail Bournemouth from history-equalling Anfield showing

Liverpool produced one of the most dominant performances in Premier League history – literally, as a 9-0 win over Bournemouth meant the Reds equalled the same feat produced by Manchester United last year against Southampton.

Bobby Firmino was the clear winner for the Man of the Match award, securing five our of the nine goal contributions available in an outing that was a far cry from the shambolic showing at Old Trafford at the start of the week.

Hopefully it’s exactly the kind of performance that will inspire Jurgen Klopp’s men to revisit their quadruple-hunting form of the prior campaign.

You can catch all the goals here, courtesy of beINSports, Merfawe and Eleven 2:

Luis Díaz calla a los críticos que dicen que no tiene gol con este cabezazo.pic.twitter.com/cErBdqaXqI — Alfonso Hernández (@AlfonsoH) August 27, 2022

Alexander Arnold. This is the post. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/frxMqFiDEF — Alessandro Guglielmo / Match Analyst (@AnalystGuglu) August 27, 2022

Siiiiii Señooooor 🎶 Firmino vuelve a marcar goles. Gran partido y gran reacción del #Liverpool en este inicio de temporada complicado. #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/5POA4jk7bE — Alexandre Hamon (@Alexhamon22) August 27, 2022

VIRGIL VAN DIJK! LFC 5-0 Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/UmXhnbr2tO — RedScouserBrasil (@redscouserbr) August 27, 2022

Liverpool aren't in a mood to let go off #afcb

Mepham with an own goal this time to make it 6-0!!!!#Liverpool #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/I8pA9WC5Kg — All about English Football (@WePredictors) August 27, 2022

⚽️Bobby Firmino sentenciaba el 7-0 con este tiro después de varios rechaces de Travers, ya llevaba 3 asistencias y 2 goles en el partido🤩🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8XVAaLA3un — tuki (@41LAMC30) August 27, 2022

⚽ Goal Carvalho

🅰️ Assists Tsimikas Liverpool 8-0 Bournemouth#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/uJlKJ1c2Eg — Berita Sepakbola Dunia (@gilabola_ina) August 27, 2022

Diaz faz o 9º!!! Que loucura!!! Pra lavar a alma da torcida!!! 9-0!#LIVBOU

pic.twitter.com/OoxV66l3MP — Caminhantes Vermelhos 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) August 27, 2022