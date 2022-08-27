(Videos) Watch all nine Liverpool goals in demolition job of frail Bournemouth from history-equalling Anfield showing

Liverpool produced one of the most dominant performances in Premier League history – literally, as a 9-0 win over Bournemouth meant the Reds equalled the same feat produced by Manchester United last year against Southampton.

Bobby Firmino was the clear winner for the Man of the Match award, securing five our of the nine goal contributions available in an outing that was a far cry from the shambolic showing at Old Trafford at the start of the week.

Hopefully it’s exactly the kind of performance that will inspire Jurgen Klopp’s men to revisit their quadruple-hunting form of the prior campaign.

You can catch all the goals here, courtesy of beINSports, Merfawe and Eleven 2:

