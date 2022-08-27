Liverpool team news confirmed: 19-year-old Red starts as only one change made to side that faced Manchester United

The bottom line for Liverpool going into their impending clash with Bournemouth is that a performance akin to that which occurred in Manchester on Monday will not be acceptable.

Three points, of course, will remain the priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men after three successive league games without a win.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Add a fourth to that list and alarm bells will be ringing at Anfield, and rightly so when contrasted to the highs of our prior campaign in which two games held us back from securing a place in the history books courtesy of a quadruple haul of silverware.

There’s an element of a hangover to consider, with the mental and physical toll of such a season difficult to ignore.

READ MORE: Klopp may have found perfect answer to Thiago injury with 25-year-old compared to Xavi who ‘makes the team tick’ – opinion

Joe Gomez holds on to his spot in the backline alongside an out-of-form Virgil van Dijk with Alisson Becker, as expected, the man housed between the sticks.

Fabinho makes a much-needed return to the midfield three and is joined by Harvey Elliott and Jordan Henderson.

Up top, Klopp has kept the faith in the front-three combination of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino that struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Jurgen Klopp's men are set to host Bournemouth this afternoon! Thoughts on the XI? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/XFFkyS7TZl — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 27, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go