Maddock speaks out on ‘suggestions of interest’ in Frenkie de Jong & PL midfielder from Liverpool

Liverpool may yet defy fan expectations in the summer window and make one last signing of a midfielder as it has been reported that there are ‘suggestions of interest’ in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

This comes courtesy of David Maddock at the Mirror with the journalist far from confirming that the two options are targets the Reds’ recruitment team is actively pursuing.

A change of stance from Jurgen Klopp in his latest press conference, however, certainly indicates that work IS being done behind the scenes to capture the signature of a quality midfielder before the window draws to a shut on 1st September.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: LFC roundup: Journalist appears to announce Bellingham, potential long-term injury, Bournemouth preview and more

A sound ball progresser – to such an extent that former Opta data guru Tom Worville felt compelled to tweet ‘Frenkie and Messi together could be a problem’ in 2019 – who thrives in a left-sided central midfield role, the 25-year-old would tick a massive box for us whilst the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita remain sidelined.

Frenkie and Messi together could be a problem pic.twitter.com/7ikugSOUiL — Tom Worville (@Worville) June 21, 2019

The question remains, of course, whether we’ll feel inclined to stump up the cash to bring De Jong to Anfield.

A prior attempt for Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid for a not too dissimilar asking price that has been reported, would certainly indicate that we’re prepared to go big on a midfield addition provided that wage demands don’t prove prohibitive.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go