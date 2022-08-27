(Video) Man City given most bizarre foul of the season to let Ederson off the hook for horrific error

Manchester City and Ederson were handed a potentially game-changing lifeline after a poor rolled pass from the Sky Blues’ No.1 was intercepted in the box.
Pep Guardiola’s men were handed a foul for the pressure placed on the 29-year-old shotstopper in the first-half, whilst the home outfit trailed by two goals to Crystal Palace, to cancel out what would have likely stood as a third goal for Patrick Vieira’s men.
Coming back to become 4-2 winners by full-time, there’s no guarantee that the Etihad-based club wouldn’t have overcome the deficit in the second-half, though it does raise questions around some dodgy decision-making by officials across the day.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport:
How is this a foul??? Ederson shouldn’t roll the ball out with a bloke in front of him if he doesn’t want it blocked #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/AieFW87zF6
— Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 27, 2022
I remember a certain Benzema scoring against a certain Karius in much the same fashion and the goal stood. It does seem like there is a conspiracy working for both M@#$hester sides within Referee circles.