(Video) Man City given most bizarre foul of the season to let Ederson off the hook for horrific error

Posted by
(Video) Man City given most bizarre foul of the season to let Ederson off the hook for horrific error

Manchester City and Ederson were handed a potentially game-changing lifeline after a poor rolled pass from the Sky Blues’ No.1 was intercepted in the box.

Pep Guardiola’s men were handed a foul for the pressure placed on the 29-year-old shotstopper in the first-half, whilst the home outfit trailed by two goals to Crystal Palace, to cancel out what would have likely stood as a third goal for Patrick Vieira’s men.

Coming back to become 4-2 winners by full-time, there’s no guarantee that the Etihad-based club wouldn’t have overcome the deficit in the second-half, though it does raise questions around some dodgy decision-making by officials across the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport:

One response to “(Video) Man City given most bizarre foul of the season to let Ederson off the hook for horrific error”

  1. I remember a certain Benzema scoring against a certain Karius in much the same fashion and the goal stood. It does seem like there is a conspiracy working for both M@#$hester sides within Referee circles.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top