(Video) Man City given most bizarre foul of the season to let Ederson off the hook for horrific error

Manchester City and Ederson were handed a potentially game-changing lifeline after a poor rolled pass from the Sky Blues’ No.1 was intercepted in the box.

Pep Guardiola’s men were handed a foul for the pressure placed on the 29-year-old shotstopper in the first-half, whilst the home outfit trailed by two goals to Crystal Palace, to cancel out what would have likely stood as a third goal for Patrick Vieira’s men.

Coming back to become 4-2 winners by full-time, there’s no guarantee that the Etihad-based club wouldn’t have overcome the deficit in the second-half, though it does raise questions around some dodgy decision-making by officials across the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport:

How is this a foul??? Ederson shouldn’t roll the ball out with a bloke in front of him if he doesn’t want it blocked #MCICRY pic.twitter.com/AieFW87zF6 — Jasper Chellappah (@Jasperc53) August 27, 2022