(Images) Southampton hilariously savage Bournemouth online after Liverpool hammer them for nine

Liverpool’s 9-0 victory against Southampton means Jurgen Klopp’s men made history as they equalled Manchester United’s scoreline against Southampton last year.

The Saints were quick to take the opportunity to mock their fellow South Coast outfit on Twitter, reminding fans of a horror score suffered against the Red Devils in the prior campaign.

It makes for absolutely superb content, if not quite the comfort Scott Parker’s men may have been hoping to receive after being put to the sword at Anfield.

You can catch the tweets and images below, courtesy of @SouthamptonFC:

DM us if you need to talk, @afcbournemouth 🤝 https://t.co/nrd7RqHMfY — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 27, 2022