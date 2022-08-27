(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range thunderbolt goal is worth watching over and over again

Trent Alexander-Arnold made it three goals for Liverpool in under 30 minutes with a long-range screamer at Anfield.

Bobby Firmino was the man once again to provide the assist for the Reds fullback in what was a stunning first-half outing from the Brazilian international.

Following a dysfunctional, horrific performance at Old Trafford far from worthy of a side that came close to a historic quadruple last term, it looked a statement of intent from Jurgen Klopp’s outfit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

