(Video) Van Dijk makes it 5-0 Liverpool in 45 minutes with powerful headed goal

Virgil van Dijk capped off a superb first 45 minutes of action for Liverpool with a headed goal from an Andy Robertson corner.

The Merseysiders ran rampant at Anfield, delivering the perfect response to a lacklustre display at Old Trafford earlier in the week that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men lose 2-1 to Manchester United.

It’s been a tremendous outing for all involved with Harvey Elliott registering his first Premier League goal in amongst a series of terrific individual performances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Merfave:

VIRGIL VAN DIJK! LFC 5-0 Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/UmXhnbr2tO — RedScouserBrasil (@redscouserbr) August 27, 2022