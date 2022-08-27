(Video) VAR misses United’s McTominay blatantly handling the ball three times in the box during Southampton clash

VAR continues to attract controversy after footage of Scott McTominay clearly handling the ball in the penalty box was shared online.

Amazingly, the Manchester United star escaped unpunished for the incident by both the on-pitch referee and the operators at Stockley Park as the Red Devils went on to secure a second league victory in a row at Southampton.

One could forgive a single missed handball, though its difficult to understand the rationale for not advising the official on the pitch to take another look at the incident, which would have surely resulted in a penalty being awarded to the hosts.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Merfawe (via @SxrgioSZN):

What did I just watch 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/K7PNE709dm — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) August 27, 2022