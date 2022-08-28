Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool after ‘important’ Bournemouth victory but turns attention to upcoming Newcastle clash

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans that their 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth will ‘probably never happen again’ as the Reds equalled the record for the biggest Premier League victory.

The Cherries were torn apart at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the hosts bounced back from Monday night’s disappointing defeat to Manchester United.

Liverpool are now preparing for the visit of Newcastle on Wednesday and will now be looking to register successive wins for the first time this season.

“9-0 is a strange result. It will not happen often,” Klopp said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “With a combination of the weather we had today, it will probably never happen again. It would be too much coincidence.

“But it is very important. It was needed. It was not that we worked less in the last eight weeks. We were all in a really good mood. We really liked what we saw most of the time, but then we didn’t get it on the ground.

“You have to turn a few other screws but that’s the job. When it then works out like today it’s fantastic. Everybody should celebrate today. Let’s go out, have a nice weekend. Great. But we are very close to Newcastle already. Perfect weekend.”

Klopp’s side threw in a lacklustre performance at Old Trafford and this was some reaction from the Reds.

Despite our dismal display against Erik Ten Hag’s side, our German boss insisted that we created enough chances to defeat the Red Devils and claimed his side can’t guarantee results but he expects them to guarantee performances.

It was certainly some performance from us yesterday and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admitted that he was ‘shell-shocked’ by the result.

It was rare to see a side have so much dominance in a Premier League match right from the first minute to the last.

He continued: “After the United game I said how difficult it is to answer questions. If I see positive things in a 2-1 defeat to United, people think I am mad.

“This game was a little bit more us, we should have won this game. I don’t say that about all games against United. This specific game we really felt we came short. There was something to build on but it is difficult to get that from a thing like this.

“So it’s better to ignore it completely and use it as a negative experience. Did we see it coming? No. Neither last week nor today but it is not out of this world that we lose at United 2-1, especially when we don’t play at our highest level.

“That can happen and is very likely to happen. And for today I wanted the start we showed. We cannot give guarantees for results but I expect we give guarantees for performance levels. Today we started.”

Newcastle will pose a different threat next week but if we can perform like we did yesterday then there’s no reason why we can’t pick up all three points before our trip to Goodison Park for the Merseyside Derby next Saturday.

