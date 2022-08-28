(Video) New angle of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Bournemouth thunderbolt will have Liverpool fans watching on repeat

Liverpool were at their very best against Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday and equalled the record for the Premier League’s biggest ever victory.

The 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries was the Reds’ first win of the season and they will now look to build on the superb performance against Newcastle on Wednesday.

The hosts scored a number of great goals against Scott Parker’s outfit but many will agree that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s was the pick of the bunch.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool after ‘important’ Bournemouth victory but turns attention to upcoming Newcastle clash

The Scouser in our Team fired home an absolute rocket from 25-yards out leaving the Bournemouth ‘keeper with absolutely no chance.

It’s clear from any angle how good of a strike it was from the England international, but the latest clip of his strike emphasises how impressive the 23-year-old’s technique is and proves the strike really was unstoppable.

More of the same on Wednesday please, Trent.

You can watch our No. 66’s strike below via @LFC on Twitter: