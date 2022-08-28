‘I feel for them a bit’ – Scott Parker has sympathy for his players following third successive Premier League rout

Scott Parker has admitted that he ‘feels sorry’ for his Bournemouth players following their 9-0 humiliation at Anfield on Saturday.

Despite defeating Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season, the Cherries have now lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of 16-0.

The south-coast outfit have faced Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in those games, however, and although Parker believes some of his players are still ‘learning’, he is aware that the damaging results may ‘leave some scars’ on his squad.

“We’re learning, real, real harsh lessons and at times it’s probably not fair to be honest with you,” the ex-Fulham boss said (as quoted by the Bournemouth Echo).

“At times, it’s probably not fair because the lessons you learn at this level, and I don’t just talk about Liverpool or the three fixtures we’ve had because they’ve been the best teams in this division, but this division is ruthless.

“These players, that’s why I feel for them a bit.

“They’re learning and it can leave some scars at this moment in time, in terms of the experiences they’re facing.”

In truth, Bournemouth won’t be judged on the results and the points that they pick up against the Premier League’s bigger sides but it’s still a worrying sign for all involved with the club.

Right from the first minute until the last Liverpool dominated proceedings and could’ve very easily scored double figures.

It was a great reaction from Jurgen Klopp’s side following their lacklustre showing against Manchester United on Monday and it really was just what the doctor had ordered.

The Merseysiders welcome Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday night before travelling to Goodison Park to face Everton next weekend.

It’ll be interesting to see whether a new midfielder is signed before the closure of the transfer window on September 1 but we’ll just have to wait and see.

