(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outrageous passing ability on full display with audacious 40-yard ping to Mo Salah during Bournemouth clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold was at his best during Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday and as well as scoring arguably the best goal of the lot, the England international also may have produced the pass of the match.

Everybody is aware of the supreme ability of our No. 66 with the way in which he can strike the ball and the technique he possesses and his right foot really is a serious weapon.

He scored an absolute thunderbolt yesterday and the way in which he strikes the ball is quite frightening.

The Reds had looked far from convincing so far this season having drew their first two games with Fulham and Crystal Palace and then falling to defeat at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Jurgen Klopp needed a reaction from his side against the Cherries and that’s actually what he got – what will please the German tactician is the way in which his side didn’t stop until the final minute.

At 6-0 up, Alexander-Arnold found himself with the ball at left-back and there didn’t appear to be much on for the 23-year-old.

That was until he sprayed a delightful 40-yard pass right into the path of Mo Salah who was on the opposite side of the pitch and in the Bournemouth half.

Trent’s ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye is what sets him apart from the rest and explains why many recognise him as the best right-back in the world.

